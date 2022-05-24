BBMP schools’ SSLC results forces rethink

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After registering a successful 99.94 per cent in the 2021 SSLC examinations, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Education Department received a shocker as its pass percentage in municipality-run schools have witnessed a big dip. BBMP schools reported just 71.27 pass percentage in the recently concluded SSLC examinations.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sharath B, Special Commissioner, BBMP (Welfare) said the civic body will evaluate its school performance and take up various measures to bolster its Education Department. “We will hold orientation workshops regularly for teachers of BBMP schools and counsel them. Some may also be enrolled in the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) to upgrade their skill and expose them to new ways of teaching,” said the officer.

Minority schools shine

Minority dominated schools like Padarayanpura CHS School and Cleveland CGHS School in Shivajinagar witnessed good results. At Padarayanpura, out of 135 students, 112 passed, registering 82.96 pass percentage. At Cleveland CGHS School, out of 179 students, 158 passed, registering a pass percentage of 88.27.

