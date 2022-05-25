STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP mantra to prevent waterlogging: Use pump, keep water out

“The heavily impacted areas in vulnerable location may flood and we are appealing to the residents to prepare in advance during emergencies,” said the official.

Published: 25th May 2022 07:04 AM

Bengaluru rains

Fire and Emergency department personnel pump out water from flooded areas in Horamavu Layout. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following inundation of houses during heavy downpour, those with basement areas in low-lying zones will be identified, and notice will be sent to them asking to purchase pumpsets to drain out water during floods.   

Special Commissioner for Projects, PN Ravindra said that the as monsoon is just few days away, 30 HP power water pump sets mounted on wheels will be kept and orders have been given to purchase them. “The heavily impacted areas in vulnerable location may flood and we are appealing to the residents to prepare in advance during emergencies,” said the official.

SWD emergency office to be decentralized
The Commissioner also informed that the storm water drain emergency office operating largely from Central zone will now be decentralized and quick response office will also be set up at other vulnerable areas. 

This apart, the engineers concerned have been asked to clear silt from storm water drains for smooth flow of water during flash floods.

11,092 potholes in Palike area
A whooping 11,092 craters in the 857 sqkm area of Palike have been reported on the ‘Fix my street’ app. Ravindra stated that the work of fixing 5,119 potholes (40 per cent) is underway. Within one week of receiving the complaints, he said that standing instructions were given to zonal engineers concerned to fix the potholes and submit a status report to the Chief Commissioner. 

East Zone allocated Rs 215 crore for devp work
East Zone has been allocated Rs 215 crore for development work especially for storm water drains, the commissioner said. The works would include desilting, retaining wall building, redesigning of structure, among others.

Shelter homes at low-lying areas in BBMP
With over 175 red zone areas under BBMP which are prone to flooding during heavy rains, the BBMP has decided to come up with measures to deal with during heavy monsoon. The Special Commissioner informed that the Palike will come up with temporary shelter homes to house the residents after evacuation. The community and marriage halls will be converted into temporary shelters during monsoon.

