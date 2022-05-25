Bengaluru: Forest dept refuses NHAI land for road widening

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With increasing number of elephant sightings reported on Kanakaura Road, and the road connecting Savandurga from Bannerghatta National Park (BNP), the forest department has told the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) that no land will be given for widen­ing, and alternate plans sho­uld be made for safety measures.

Forest staffers are of the opinion that road widening will lead to more conflict due to spike in traffic while construction of flyovers and bridges on roads cutting th­rough forests is not a solution.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Conservator of Forests, SS Ravishankar told TNIE they have been refusing to hand over the land to NHAI for two months. They have to also take care of Mysuru Road and Kanakapura Road, which was told to them during review meetings. Soon, a letter would also be sent to clarify the issue. The issue has gained prominence after a tusker was killed by a speeding BMTC bus on Kanakapura Road.

The forest department officials said that roads in contention are also a part of the elephant corridor and they need to be protected as per orders from various courts. Madhukar Wathore, NHAI, Regional Head, Bengaluru, said that he will look into the matter. Earlier, some projects have been put on hold due to complications arising due to contractors and finances. He also said there is no need to do anything on the roads connecting Nice Road and Kanakapura Road, and Nice Road and Mysuru Road.