Bengaluru: Mystery graffiti artists seek forgiveness

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An extremely apologetic pair of graffiti artists on Monday night sprayed the word ‘SORRY’ at least a hundred times on the compound wall of a private college, and the road leading to it from Magadi Main Road, in Sunkadakatte, Bengaluru West.

The ‘Sorry’ story became the hot topic of discussion on Tuesday: Who did it and why? Who is sorry and for what? Has he been pardoned? The work of art also became the subject of many videos and photographs, and went viral too. But the college principal was not too amused, and reported the matter to the police. They had not spared the steps and walls of other buildings either, repeating the word ‘Sorry’.

The incident is said to have happened on between 11pm and midnight on Monday. Two men in the guise of food delivery agents are said to be behind it. Police have started their hunt for the artists. A college staffer told TNIE that the police have checked the college CCTVs for clues.

“The visuals are not clear. The incident happened between 11pm and 11.30pm. From the main road, the connecting road to the college is around 400m. For about 100m, the person has sprayed the word ‘Sorry’ more than 100 times. After 100m, the same word is found.

At two places, they sprayed ‘SORRY PA, SORRY MA’. The two appear to be dressed like food delivery agents. As of now, the role of students cannot be established. The person sitting pillion is wearing a bandage on one of his hands,” the staffer added.

