Man attacked with weapons over road rage 

A 35-year-old quality controller of a private firm was attacked with lethal weapons by four miscreants over an escalated road rage incident.

Published: 25th May 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old quality controller of a private firm was attacked with lethal weapons by four miscreants over an escalated road rage incident. The victim, Rafiq Ahmed, a native of Kalaburagi district and a resident of Bidadi, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kengeri.

According to police, Ahmed was returning to his room with his friends after having dinner, when the accused on a two-wheeler brushed against the victim. Ahmed advised them to ride carefully. An enraged accused and his friend in the pillion left the spot and returned with two of their friends  and attacked Ahmed and fled from the spot.

“The victim and his friends claim to have not seen the registration details of the two vehicles of the accused. Ahmed has claimed that he lost his mobile phone in the incident. The accused are aged between 25 and 30 years,” said the police.

The hospital after registering a medico legal case reported the matter to the police who rushed there and have recorded statements of Ahmed.

