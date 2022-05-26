Green report: KSPCB grades apartments 

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: How green and energy efficient is your apartment complex? Does it comply with all the environment and safety norms prescribed by the state and central government agencies? To know this, take up a test drawn by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

On Wednesday, after an assessment of around 3,000 apartment complexes in the city, each housing over 500 units, KSPCB released a report -- Assessment of Residential Apartments for Green Building Compliance. The highest score of 40 was given to AWHD Sandeep Vihar, Bagmane Virgo, in Doddanekundi village, KR Puram hobli.

The study was taken up with the help of Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute (Empri) and students of RV College of Engineering for 30 days. In the survey, the apartment associations were given a questionnaire with 27 questions, each of which had points for evaluation. The list of questions covered topics like per capita electricity and water consumption and bills, solid waste composting, waste segregation and disposal, installation of solar panels, rainwater harvesting, green spaces, vacant spaces and management of resources.

KSPCB Member Secretary Srinivasalu told TNIE that the aim of the exercise is to make others realise and lead by example. The agenda is also to know the ones that are not complying with the norms and to take action based on violations. The exercise is to recognise and encourage apartments as Bengaluru is gradually becoming a city of apartments. In the next phase, apartments with 250 units will be assessed.

