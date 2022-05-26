STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISRO to share tech knowledge to reduce mortality in hospitals

Indian hospitals are set for quality upgradation, leveraging space technology in emergency care and critical care departments, thanks to ISRO.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian hospitals are set for quality upgradation, leveraging space technology in emergency care and critical care departments, thanks to ISRO. Pilot studies conducted in selected hospitals in Chennai and Bengaluru, based on learnings from ISRO, have yielded positive results.

To derive wider benefit from such knowledge transfer to implement these in their emergency care and critical care departments “for reducing mortality rates”, 11 selected hospitals across the country are planning to implement Health-Quality Upgradation Enabled through Space Technology (Health-QUEST) studies.

The Directorate of Safety, Reliability and Quality (DSRQ), ISRO, is planning to organise a Health-QUEST event on Thursday, where a  session will be held between ISRO quality experts and eminent doctors from various domains. “It is heartening to note pilot studies conducted in Dr Mehta’s Hospital, Chennai, and Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, based on ISRO’s experiences have yielded positive results,” the release stated.

