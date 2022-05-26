Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

1. I am a regular at the gym but can hardly run for an hour on the treadmill. What should I do?

A: So happy to know that you are unable to run on the treadmill. I would rather you used the stair master, cross-trainer or rowing machine and benefit. The run on the treadmill is passive, so don’t bother. Instead, choose to walk briskly on the treadmill.

2. Next month is my cousin’s wedding and I need to lose 20 kg. Any quick-fix methods?

A: Damn! Seriously, what were you doing until now? Why wait for a reason or season to lose

weight ? Why not look wow every single day.

Sorry dear, it’s next to impossible for anyone to lose that kind of weight in a month. To top it, it’s unhealthy too. You can lose about 2.5 to 3 kg by staying committed to diet and exercise.

I suggest you opt for black clothing for this wedding, but start off with your diet and exercise asap.