STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Miss-Fit

The run on the treadmill is passive, so don’t bother. Instead, choose to walk briskly on the treadmill.

Published: 26th May 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga, workout, exercise

Representational image.

By Wanitha Ashok
Express News Service

1. I am a regular at the gym but can hardly run for an hour on the treadmill. What should I do? 
A: So happy to know that you are unable to run on the treadmill. I would rather you used the stair master, cross-trainer or rowing machine and benefit. The run on the treadmill is passive, so don’t bother. Instead, choose to walk briskly on the treadmill.

2. Next month is my cousin’s wedding and I need to lose 20 kg. Any quick-fix methods?
A: Damn! Seriously, what were you doing until now? Why wait for a reason or season to lose 
weight ? Why not look wow every single day. 

Sorry dear, it’s next to impossible for anyone to lose that kind of weight in a month. To top it, it’s unhealthy too. You can lose about 2.5 to 3 kg  by staying committed to diet and exercise.  
I suggest you opt for black clothing for this wedding, but start off with your diet and  exercise asap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp