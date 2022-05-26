PSI entitled to file chargesheet, says Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that a police sub-inspector (PSI) is empowered to investigate a case and file a chargesheet, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by an accused in a case of abetment to suicide registered in Bydarahalli Police Station. The case pertains to suicide by a woman, her three children, and her grandson.

“The contention raised by the senior counsel for the petitioner that chargesheet filed by the PSI, who is an incompetent officer, is not sustainable under the law. On the other hand, there is no defect in the chargesheet filed by the sub inspector after due investigation. Therefore on that ground, the petitioner is not entitled for quashing criminal proceedings”, said Justice K Natarajan while dismissing the petition filed by ES Praveen Kumar, who is accused No. 3.

