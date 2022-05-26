STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

PSI entitled to file chargesheet, says Karnataka HC

The case pertains to suicide by a woman, her three children, and her grandson.

Published: 26th May 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that a police sub-inspector (PSI) is empowered to investigate a case and file a chargesheet, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by an accused in a case of abetment to suicide registered in Bydarahalli Police Station. The case pertains to suicide by a woman, her three children, and her grandson.

“The contention raised by the senior counsel for the petitioner that chargesheet filed by the PSI, who is an incompetent officer, is not sustainable under the law. On the other hand, there is no defect in the chargesheet filed by the sub inspector after due investigation. Therefore on that ground, the petitioner is not entitled for quashing criminal proceedings”, said Justice K Natarajan while dismissing the petition filed by ES Praveen Kumar, who is accused No. 3. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp