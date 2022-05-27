16-year-old girl run over by school bus in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old girl was killed after a speeding school bus knocked down the two-wheeler on which she was was riding pillion. The deceased, Keerthana, a resident of Nayandahalli, was going to a college to get an application form to enrol for PUC. The incident took place near Kittur Rani Chennamma Junction on the Outer Ring Road in Banashankari on Thursday morning.

Keerthana’s sister Harshitha and friend Darshan, who was riding the bike, sustained minor injuries in the accident. Police said the incident occurred near White Rock Hotel at 9.20 am when a speeding Delhi Public School bus came down the flyover and hit the two-wheeler. The bus ran over Keethana’s head, killing her on the spot. The two others sustained minor injuries.

The driver fled the scene. Keerthana, who had scored 70 per cent marks in SSLC exams, was going to a college in Nagarabhavi to get an application form for PUC. Her sister Harshitha said they had gone to their sister’s house on Kanakapura Road.

“When we were planning to take a bus, our friend Darshan came and we decided to go with him” Harshitha said. Keerthana’s father is an auto driver and her mother works in a dairy. “To support the family, Keerthana was working in a shop during holidays. She wanted to study well and take good care of us,” Harshitha said. Banashankari traffic police have registered a case.