Bangalore University to auction homegrown jackfruit on May 31

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University is all set to auction jackfruits grown on its campus to the general public on May 31. The university has invited people to take part in the auction which will take place on Jnanabharati campus on May 31.

According to a university official, jackfruit trees have mushroomed all over the campus, with at least one for each of the university’s 54 departments. “We wanted to have the auction last year but due to the pandemic we had to cancel it,” the official told The New Indian Express.

Certain rules have been stipulated by the university for auction. The auction will start at 11:30 am on May 31. Participants are required to pay Rs 5,000 as deposit before taking part in the auction. The event will take place only if there are more than three people participating, failing which, it will be put off to a later date.

The highest bidder will be handed over the jackfruits. However, if the university is not satisfied with the bidding, it reserves the right to cancel the bid and and refund the deposit money paid by the participant.