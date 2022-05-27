Bengaluru: Jakkur flyover victim declared brain dead

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: 12-year-old Sanjay, who was being treated in a private hospital after an accident, was declared brain dead on Thursday. Sanjay was critically injured after a speeding car crashed into a two-wheeler on which he was riding pillion, and his uncle Govindappa (45) was thrown off from the flyover, at Jakkur Aerodrome on Sunday. Speaking to TNIE,

Nagaraj T C, a relative of the victim, said Sanjay was in the ICU for four days and the doctors will discharge him after preparing the final medical report. Hebbal Traffic Police have nabbed the accused driver soon after he fled the scene.