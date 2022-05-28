Acid attack victim’s health fluctuates, in ICU again

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acid attack victim Aasha is back in the ICU, after she underwent her fifth surgery on Friday. Despite her health condition fluctuating due to around 36 per cent surface burns, Aasha is conscious, alert and responsive. It’s been nearly a month since she was attacked by a stalker, Nagesh. “She gets better, tolerates procedures, but at times suffers fever and oxygen saturation goes down.

This fluctuation is because more than one-third of her body has suffered extensive burns, she can develop infection, fluid can ooze out of burnt areas, and her blood picture can change,” said Dr Arvind Kasthuri, Chief of Medical Services, St John’s Hospital. He added, “While part of the torso, one side of the neck, face and scalp are burnt, skin donated twice by Victoria Hospital was used as a temporary cover-like dressing, it doesn’t become her skin, it goes away.

She is having food orally, and will have to be in hospital for at least a month. We are counselling her family,” Dr Kasthuri said. “Her father is confident of her recovery, and her mother is still a little worried. Once she recovers, we plan to get her married to a person who would support her and take good care of her,” her uncle Sundaresh said.