STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Acid attack victim’s health fluctuates, in ICU again

Acid attack victim Aasha is back in the ICU, after she underwent her fifth surgery on Friday.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Acid Attack

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acid attack victim Aasha is back in the ICU, after she underwent her fifth surgery on Friday. Despite her health condition fluctuating due to around 36 per cent surface burns, Aasha is conscious, alert and responsive. It’s been nearly a month since she was attacked by a stalker, Nagesh. “She gets better, tolerates procedures, but at times suffers fever and oxygen saturation goes down.

This fluctuation is because more than one-third of her body has suffered extensive burns, she can develop infection, fluid can ooze out of burnt areas, and her blood picture can change,” said Dr Arvind Kasthuri, Chief of Medical Services, St John’s Hospital. He added, “While part of the torso, one side of the neck, face and scalp are burnt, skin donated twice by Victoria Hospital was used as a temporary cover-like dressing, it doesn’t become her skin, it goes away.

She is having food orally, and will have to be in hospital for at least a month. We are counselling her family,” Dr Kasthuri said. “Her father is confident of her recovery, and her mother is still a little worried. Once she recovers, we plan to get her married to a person who would support her and take good care of her,” her uncle Sundaresh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Acid attack
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp