Chill , Hang and Bounce 

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Slowly the world, the city we live in and our surroundings are turning into acesspool that it was before the pandemic struck. The two years that we spent confined in our spaces, apprehensive and mortified, has taught us nothing. We, the human race, are creatures of habit. We revert to being narcissistic and self-serving in a flash. We hear, see and feel nothing, but most importantly we learn nothing.

Things have reverted to a big circle of nothingness. Traffic snarls at you, while the carbonmonoxide chokes the city and its fauna. The unscrupulous ‘men in white’, meanwhile, have carved out our city, selling it piece by piece to the highest bidder. I have seen over 10,000 dying and neglected saplings ostensibly waiting to be transplanted as the ‘greedy and avaricious’ pretend to obey the law by making a feeble attempt to re-plant them. Saplings languish and die, because they are left out to face the elements or have been re-planted in totally unsuitable areas. Much like our citizenry…unwanted and uncared for with no accountability from the powers that be.

Mitali Tandon, Reshma Millet, Chetak Athani, Preetham Bhaskar & Esha Bagla

I have used the plight of the unsung sapling analogy in my rant, but as they say, ‘Business is booming’ and all the money that lay dormant and unused has come out. Buildings are cropping up as old heritage structures face the axe. Lately, an old Bangalore family home on Lavelle Road, has been sold for a small fortune and is now facing the axe, along with the beautiful trees on the property which are over 100 years old! I wonder where all this money was when the ‘scrupulous’ amongst us were trying to raise funds for medical supplies during the Covid crises? Ah well! I have been advised by my friends and kids to just ‘chill ‘and ‘hang’! Sounds ominous but when I got into the spirit of things, it was fun. I was out for dinner when a birdie whispered that a ‘speakeasy’ bar was to open soon.

I was very excited at the concept of the ‘cloak of secrecy’ (one needed a last-minute entry password) and the location was a secret nondescript paan shop. Generally, speakeasy bars are bars behind closed doors offering exclusive cocktails and food menu items in a restricted environment that is only accessible to a few. All the cities of the world have their secret place and now Bengaluru also has its own! Of course the night was ‘chill’, as we ‘hung’ and ul t imately ‘bounced’ in the wee hours of the morning! A young hot-shot entrepreneur friend who invited us, was suitably impressed with my new ‘vocab’… including my new hashtag, ‘You snooze, you lose’! I had to give our annual Bangalore Wine Club Annual- Meeting a skip (I believe it was fun and exciting and not ‘chill’ at all) to attend Kiran Soans’ WOAP (World On A Plate) wine dinner at the JW Marriott.

It was fun to dress up formally and meet a slew of new people. The ‘vibe’ was different as a saxophonist played some classic retro numbers, and Kiran elegantly tangoed with the ladies. I love the way our city contrasts itself with a starred hotel and a secret paan-shop entry seamlessly. Just as I began to ‘chill’…a frustrated teenager mowed down 17 kids and 2 adults in Texas. Then the angst grew…