Namma Metro’s Airport Line work encounters pipeline hurdle

This stretch (Package-3) is part of the 37-km Phase-2B Line between KR Puram and KIA.

Published: 28th May 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rigs carry out boring work on Metro’s Airport Line | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The final leg of Metro’s airport line running from IAF in Yelahanka to the KIA Terminal has encountered a massive 2-km-long water pipeline when the foundation work was being carried out. Talks are on with BWSSB to shift it urgently. Meanwhile, the work of translocating trees from the premises of the Kempegowda International Airport is underway. 

This stretch (Package-3) is part of the 37-km Phase-2B Line between KR Puram and KIA. NCC Pvt Ltd has been contracted with this Rs 6,80.12 crore project for which 57,676 sqm of land has been required.  
Bangalore International Airport Limited refused to share details on the number of trees to be translocated. BIAL is also involved in shifting of electrical and water utilities here. 

BC Nataraja, Chief Engineer, BMRCL, in-charge of Package-3, told TNIE, “The pipeline transporting treated water from Yelahanka to KIA is one challenge. A major part of this 350mm-diameter pipeline passes through Doddajala Metro station. Also, the rocky terrain at Bettahalasuru is proving difficult to bore through.” 

He said, “The piling work (to lay foundation) is on at a rapid pace. Three pillars (piers) have been completed on the service road near Chikkajala. In all, 497 piers will be laid on the stretch.” Small patches of land need to be additionally acquired due to design changes at the stations recently, he added. “Instead of  individual platforms, island platforms will be built that will be easier for the public as two platforms would be located on either side. This would not impact ongoing works.” 

Nine rigs (for excavation), each weighing around 100 tonnes, have been pressed into action and more will be deployed soon. They have been shipped from Germany, Italy and China. Nagendra expressed confidence that the deadline of 2024-end for completing the Airport Line would be met. NCC has been entrusted with the works of Package 1 (KR Puram to Kempapura) and Package 2 (Kempapura to IAF).

