Not so ‘aam’

Ishrath Mubeen By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Puri with aamras, mango holige, chaats with a tinge of raw mango, mango kodabu, and a range of desserts with a twist of mango. This mango season, traditional vegetarian restaurant Hallimane is hosting a mango mela till May 31 where they are offering a large variety of mango-based dishes ranging from main course to chaats and desserts. From regular halbai (a Mangalurean sweet) that has been transformed into mango halbai, to mango-flavoured rasmalai, the place will satisfy your mango cravings.

While it initially started as a mango dessert fest, Bengalurueans’ response and expectations inspired the team to introduce mango-based main course, says Ravindra Sanjeev Rao, manager of the restaurant. At the beginning of the mango season, Rao’s blogger-friend suggested they host a mango mela since several fine dines in the city do. Although an alien concept in darshinis, the management gave their nod to it. “Recipes were discussed and soon, a mango dessert menu replaced the regular one,” says Rao.

Yet another food blogger friend, who explores mango fests happening across the city, organised a table for guests at Hallimane to try the delicacies. “When people walked in at lunchtime and expected not only mango-flavoured desserts but a whole meal, we realised we should introduce full meals. For the past week, it has been house-full because,” says Rao, adding, “The mango pulp we use is from the Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes that come from Pune.” Of all the dishes, the mango halbai and hollige are the best-selling. “Both the desserts have been stealing the show since day one. Customers wait for more than an hour before they get their turn at the table,” he says.