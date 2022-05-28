STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ragpickers by day, thieves by night

  Ragpickers by day and thieves by night.

Published: 28th May 2022

Thief

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ragpickers by day and thieves by night. This was the modus-operandi of two interstate thieves who have been arrested by the North Division Police in Bengaluru. Stolen gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 26.3 lakh have been recovered from the two who have identified as Sameer from West Bengal and Mohammed from Delhi.

In the guise of ragpickers, the accused used to look for houses locked during the day. They targeted homes where newspapers and milk packets were not picked for more than a day, which would confirm to them that the occupants were not at home.

The Bagalagunte police have recovered 539 grams of gold ornaments, an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler from the two. They were arrested following a complaint from one of the victims who had gone to Delhi after locking his house in 2nd Main, Siddeshwara Layout.

The theft at his home took place on May 9. The accused had broken open the grill doors of the balcony and had stolen gold ornaments from the cupboard. “The accused worked as ragpickers during the day and would sell their collection at a scrap yard in Chikkabanawara. Based on the footage of CCTV in the vicinity, we were able to arrest them with the help of local intelligence,” said a police officer.

