STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tanker owner, driver, proxy behind bars for crushing 4-year-old to death

Tried to mislead cops on the real driver

Published: 28th May 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The owner of the water tanker which killed a four-year-old girl in HSR Layout, was arrested along with the driver of the vehicle, and a person who was proxy for the actual driver. The arrested are identified as R Anand, 47, of Kasavanahalli, the owner of the tanker, Md Rakib, 23, of Bommanahalli, the tanker driver, and N Ramesh Babu, 36, of Kasavanahalli, his proxy. Prathiksha Bhat, daughter of Khem Raj Bhat, a resident of Serenity Layout, was killed at 12.10 pm on Thursday at Shwetha Residency Apartments, about 100 metres from her house.

Prathiksha, who playing outside her house, had strolled towards the apartment block, where a water tanker was filling up the sump. The driver reversed the tanker and knocked down the girl. The right rear wheel of the vehicle ran over her head, crushing her to death.

The driver sped away after the incident. HSR Layout traffic police summoned Anand to bring the driver. Instead of bringing Rakib to the police, Anand had arranged Babu as the proxy, after promising him financial help. “During the course of investigation, Babu spilled the beans that he was not the actual driver and only the proxy. Following this, police managed to arrest Rakib.

Apart from the case pertaining to the accident, another case was registered against the tanker owner and Rakib for trying to mislead the police,” said an officer who is part of the investigation. Prathiksha’s father, who worked as a security guard earlier, has no job currently, while her mother works as a domestic help.

COPS BOOK 258 CASES AGAINST DRIVERS

Following the death of a fouryear- old girl, who was run over by a water tanker in HSR Layout traffic police station limits on Thursday, the East Division traffic police conducted a special drive against water tankers on Friday and booked 258 cases. Police said four drivers were booked for drunken driving, while 28 were booked for driving through no-entry zones. As many as 14 water tanker drivers were caught jumping traffic signals and seven were found using a mobile phone while driving. For driving without insurance and driving licence, one and two cases were booked, respectively. As many as 123 drivers were booked for driving without a uniform.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
death bengaluru road accident
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp