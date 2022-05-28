Tanker owner, driver, proxy behind bars for crushing 4-year-old to death

Praveen Kumar By

BENGALURU: The owner of the water tanker which killed a four-year-old girl in HSR Layout, was arrested along with the driver of the vehicle, and a person who was proxy for the actual driver. The arrested are identified as R Anand, 47, of Kasavanahalli, the owner of the tanker, Md Rakib, 23, of Bommanahalli, the tanker driver, and N Ramesh Babu, 36, of Kasavanahalli, his proxy. Prathiksha Bhat, daughter of Khem Raj Bhat, a resident of Serenity Layout, was killed at 12.10 pm on Thursday at Shwetha Residency Apartments, about 100 metres from her house.

Prathiksha, who playing outside her house, had strolled towards the apartment block, where a water tanker was filling up the sump. The driver reversed the tanker and knocked down the girl. The right rear wheel of the vehicle ran over her head, crushing her to death.

The driver sped away after the incident. HSR Layout traffic police summoned Anand to bring the driver. Instead of bringing Rakib to the police, Anand had arranged Babu as the proxy, after promising him financial help. “During the course of investigation, Babu spilled the beans that he was not the actual driver and only the proxy. Following this, police managed to arrest Rakib.

Apart from the case pertaining to the accident, another case was registered against the tanker owner and Rakib for trying to mislead the police,” said an officer who is part of the investigation. Prathiksha’s father, who worked as a security guard earlier, has no job currently, while her mother works as a domestic help.

COPS BOOK 258 CASES AGAINST DRIVERS

Following the death of a fouryear- old girl, who was run over by a water tanker in HSR Layout traffic police station limits on Thursday, the East Division traffic police conducted a special drive against water tankers on Friday and booked 258 cases. Police said four drivers were booked for drunken driving, while 28 were booked for driving through no-entry zones. As many as 14 water tanker drivers were caught jumping traffic signals and seven were found using a mobile phone while driving. For driving without insurance and driving licence, one and two cases were booked, respectively. As many as 123 drivers were booked for driving without a uniform.