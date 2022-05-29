Confiscate debris dumped on roads, says BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After coming across incidents of construction materials and debris being dumped on road side and public places during inspection, the Chief Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Tushar Girinath has given a standing instruction to BBMP engineers to seize all the materials and also impose penalty on contractors.

At a review meeting with zonal commissioners, Girinath said that due to the ongoing works in civic agencies like BWSSB, Bescom and others, it has come to his notice that the general public is inconvenienced by the materials dumped on the roads, which results in reduced space. Therefore, he has ordered that penalty be imposed on contractors.

The Commissioner who also held a virtual conference with zonal commissioners instructed them to take up patch work inspection through the day and night and fix the potholes. He directed the officials concerned to arrange for 25 truck loads of bitumen mix for the patch work.

Girinath also asked the officials to keep an eye on the highly vulnerable 27 and vulnerable 45 areas prone to flooding and take up steps in advance to prevent flooding during rain. Officials were also asked to clear the silt from road side, drains and directed them to make sure roads are not flooded during downpour. Based on the traffic department’s information about roads and stretches that get flooded to inspect and find solutions.