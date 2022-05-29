STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Fears, myths stop kin of brain dead patients from donating organs

Similar worries prevented relatives of at least 10 eligible brain dead patients from donating organs this year.

Published: 29th May 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for organ donation.

Image used for representational purpose for organ donation.

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation of Karnataka had a hard time convincing the parents of Jakkur accident victim A Sanjay Kumar (10) to donate his organs after he was declared brain dead on Friday. The organisation had to dispel their fears, myths and misconceptions over organ donation. Similar worries prevented relatives of at least 10 eligible brain dead patients from donating organs this year.

Bharateesh Reddy, vice-president, BGS Apollo Hospital, said that several people believe that if the brain dead person’s organs are donated, he or she will not attain salvation. Some relatives of such brain dead patients from rural areas say that they will not be allowed to enter their villages if they allow organ donation. Some also believe that if organs are donated that person would be born without those particular organs in the next birth, he said.

Dr Rajkumar Wadhwa, head of organ transplant centre, BGS Apollo Hospital, said, “Besides religious beliefs, lack of awareness, lack of faith in the healthcare system and fear of disfigurement are the other reasons for low organ donation even among live donors.”

First-degree donors, who are within the family, including father, mother, brother, sister or spouses, can donate organs, including liver and kidney. Even second-degree donors, who are emotionally linked to a patient including friends and far relatives can donate. In at least four cases, though there was a match, family members refused to donate organs this year. This is because of the fear of surgery, complications later, scars and disfigurement, said an organ coordinator at a private hospital.

Families of 43 brain dead people denied permission for organ donation in 2020 and it was 32 in 2021. In the state, 5,309 patients are waiting for organs. But since 2007, families of only 649 brain dead persons have donated organs. This year, 48 have donated 245 organs and tissues.  

SANJAY’S ORGANS SAVE FIVE LIVES
Organs of the Jakkur accident victim, A Sanjay Kumar (10), which were donated by his parents after he was declared brain dead on Friday have saved five lives. His one kidney each was donated to St John’s Hospital and Command Hospital. Valves which can be transplanted to two children were given to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology. His liver was transplanted to a 58-year-old male.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka organ donation
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp