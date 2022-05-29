Hundreds of PSI aspirants continue stir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of PSI aspirants continued their protest at Freedom Park on Saturday to demand cancellation of re-exams for PSI recruitment announced by the state government. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited Freedom Park around 1.30 pm and assured the aspirants that the government will take a final decision once the CID completes the investigation and submits a report.

A senior police officer said more than 300 protesters had gathered at the venue in the morning and they had permission to hold the protest till 3 pm. The aspirants shouted slogans against the government for ordering re-exams after irregularities were found in the examination process.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) which is probing the scam is yet to submit a report. Dinesh Kumar S, one of the protesters, said politician B T Lalitha Naik and President of Samatha Sainika Dala, Venkataswamy took part in the protest. More than 500 PSI aspirants have been protesting at Freedom Park since three days and some of them have threatened to go on a hunger strike if the re-exams are not cancelled.

CM meets aspirants

