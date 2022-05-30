STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Worker accused of theft tortured to death in Bengaluru, two held    

A 50-year-old construction worker was allegedly tortured and beaten to death over the suspicion that he stole a pumpset from an under construction site.

Published: 30th May 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 10:16 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A 50-year-old construction worker was allegedly tortured and beaten to death over the suspicion that he stole a pumpset from an under construction site. The incident took place at Hoysala Nagar in Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits. Police arrested the landlord and contractor, and filed an atrocity case.

The deceased is Ashwath, a resident of Muneshwara Nagar. He was living in a shed at the construction site with his wife. A police officer said Ashwath’s wife filed a missing person’s case when he didn’t return home for three days. On Saturday, a body was found by the roadside, and police called the complainant to identify the deceased. She confirmed that it was Ashwath.

“The duo had tied Ashwath’s hands and legs with binding wire to a pole, and tortured him with wooden logs and iron rods. Later, they dumped the body 50 metres away from the construction site to make it look like a road accident,” said police. 

