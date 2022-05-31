Bangalore University students boycott classes, seek withdrawal of plaints

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In continuation with the Bangalore University drama that occurred on May 27, students went on a strike on Monday over a complaint filed against them. Students, teachers and syndicate members had laid siege to the university’s finance block on Friday, saying that the vice-chancellor had tried to illegally approve funds for development works.

Following the siege and shutting down of the block, Bangalore University finance officer R Jayalakshmi had filed a complaint with police against some students. In response, students protested at the university, demanding that the complaint be withdrawn.

In addition, the students had visited Jnana Bharathi Police Station where the complaint was filed, to file mass counter complaints. They had also boycotted classes and said that this will continue till the complaint was withdrawn as well as the fund dispersal issue was settled.