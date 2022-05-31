Different strokes 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many established and successful people in the world have found yoga and meditation as a medium to keep themselves grounded. And Paris-based DJ and music composer, Pierre Ravan is

no different. Ravan, who has composed soundtracks for fashion shows and international brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Roberto Cavalli to name a few, is also a meditation practitioner who has created music for yoga practice. He was at Cafe Reset, for a yoga session recently.

Coming from the fashion capital of the world, Ravan says India is a place close to his heart. “Your soul is connected to some countries, and for me, it is India,” explains Ravan, who calls his time in Bengaluru ‘magical’.

From the world of glam to the world of yoga, Ravan hopes to bridge the two worlds. “I am still in the world of glamour but I have gone a step ahead. Whether it’s glamour or anything related to art, it always comes from the heart,” says Ravan, who is now coming up with his own range of perfumes in Paris.