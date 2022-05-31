Set your love free

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The famous Lebanese American Khalil Gibran said more than a century ago, “If you love somebody, set them free. If they return, they were always yours, and if they don’t, they were never yours.” Powerful as the quote is, in this century, there’s a modern twist on it in a meme floating around in the interwebs that goes like this, “If you love somebody, set them free. If they come back, set them free again. If nobody else wanted them, why should you keep them?”

Gibran might just be the greatest of all time, but the new-age twist might just become more popular just because of its sardonic humour. Whichever appeals to you, think about the first part of the quote: “If you love somebody, set them free.” Gibran batted for a liberal kind of love, a love that sought not to possess, a togetherness that had spaces between it, a love that sought to fill each other’s cup and drink of the same cup, a love that seeks not to possess each other but loves freely, a love that does not seek to own each other and trap each other in the name of love but freely associate with each other.

They are great ideals and yet, the words are hard to live by. Our songs tell us to put a ring on it. Our movies tell us the happy ending is the marriage with its vows of forever and ever after that. How does one reconcile to the idea of setting your loved one free with this wish to be in a locked-in, forever relationship that’s put a ring on it, and preferably a nice ring of gold, and maybe a big diamond that gets everyone noticing it and backing off?

Thing is, setting anyone free isn’t really an action we are supposed to take. It isn’t like we have the love of our life locked in and that one day, when we are all set and comfortable, we are supposed to set them free as a challenge to our love as if it were the board exams after a gruelling year preparing for the exams, and then wait with bated breath to see if they come back, or not. Love is free people choosing to love each other freely. We don’t really need to set each other free. We are free. We just need to remember that we are always free, give our love freely, and not need to test each other every now and then to test if they are ours, or even test ourselves to see if we are theirs.

The new meme turns the quote around on its head, and in its humour, offers some home truths as well. Love isn’t a competition, and neither are people leftovers or rejections. We might love people that nobody else does, or a person everyone does. Neither is going to be easy, is it.

There is just life and love.

