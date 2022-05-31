STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Set your love free

Gibran might just be the greatest of all time, but the new-age twist might just become more popular just because of its sardonic humour.

Published: 31st May 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh Natarajan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The famous Lebanese American Khalil Gibran said more than a century ago, “If you love somebody, set them free. If they return, they were always yours, and if they don’t, they were never yours.” Powerful as the quote is, in this century, there’s a modern twist on it in a meme floating around in the interwebs that goes like this, “If you love somebody, set them free. If they come back, set them free again. If nobody else wanted them, why should you keep them?” 

Gibran might just be the greatest of all time, but the new-age twist might just become more popular just because of its sardonic humour. Whichever appeals to you, think about the first part of the quote: “If you love somebody, set them free.” Gibran batted for a liberal kind of love, a love that sought not to possess, a togetherness that had spaces between it, a love that sought to fill each other’s cup and drink of the same cup, a love that seeks not to possess each other but loves freely, a love that does not seek to own each other and trap each other in the name of love but freely associate with each other.

They are great ideals and yet, the words are hard to live by. Our songs tell us to put a ring on it. Our movies tell us the happy ending is the marriage with its vows of forever and ever after that. How does one reconcile to the idea of setting your loved one free with this wish to be in a locked-in, forever relationship that’s put a ring on it, and preferably a nice ring of gold, and maybe a big diamond that gets everyone noticing it and backing off?

Thing is, setting anyone free isn’t really an action we are supposed to take. It isn’t like we have the love of our life locked in and that one day, when we are all set and comfortable, we are supposed to set them free as a challenge to our love as if it were the board exams after a gruelling year preparing for the exams, and then wait with bated breath to see if they come back, or not. Love is free people choosing to love each other freely. We don’t really need to set each other free. We are free. We just need to remember that we are always free, give our love freely, and not need to test each other every now and then to test if they are ours, or even test ourselves to see if we are theirs. 

The new meme turns the quote around on its head, and in its humour, offers some home truths as well. Love isn’t a competition, and neither are people leftovers or rejections. We might love people that nobody else does, or a person everyone does. Neither is going to be easy, is it.
There is just life and love. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp