Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

Nearly four workers were trapped under the debris of an arch of a private hospital on Nrupathunga Road on Tuesday morning at around 6.15 am. The arch is still under construction.

Two workers Basavaraj and Rafiq Saab have been rescued. Search for the other two is still on. The fire control room received information at 6.30 am. Monday's rain is said to have dampened the arch. Jurisdictional Halasuru Gate police at the spot.

(More details awaited)