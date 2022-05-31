Why life is a beach

Gulnaar Mirza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Going by vacations, one can divide humans into two distinct categories: mountain goats and beach bums. And if Facebook and Instagram are any gauge, the latter easily outnumber the former. All through summer, friends on Facebook have treated us to happy, beachy pictures — selfies amid blue, sea-green and gold, like idyllic postcards. Some on vacation, some on workation, all heading out into the sun-sand-sea-surf, both desi and pardesi… Smugly telling us that all’s well with the world and life’s a beach. Designed, no doubt, to rouse envy in those shackled to their desks.

Covid is now history. On any given holiday, there is a sea of humans on Marina Beach, Malpe and the white sands of Goa. Which sets me wondering, what is it that draws us to the beach, to the very edge of the land, as we know it? Is it to jump into the waves and feel overwhelmed by the enormity of the sea? Or to hear what ‘Sophocles long ago heard on the Aegean’ — the grating roar, the ebb and flow, as the poet says. Sitting on the shifting sands, watching the sea roll in can be cathartic, the turbulence of life can be washed away in the rhythmic crash of the waves. Its vastness only reinforces that humans are just specks on the sand, with bagfuls of earthly troubles...

Not everyone comes to gaze into the sea, there are also the revellers. Come sundown, and the beach turns into a party zone. The tables come out and music goes up, lasers flash on the waves, and the sea breeze mingles with the seafood. The night is young and it’s tourism at its most raucous, when money and spirits flow free. And when the party is done, and the revellers have trudged away, what’s left is the debris — plastic bottles, straws, food stuff, wrappings, the flotsam and jetsam thrown up by waves of tourists.

Someone has to clean up after the party, and that’s when you see the other face of tourism. One poignant image stands out: A woman lugging a big bag collecting plastic bottles, followed by her two kids — a girl aged around six and a boy of just two or three, holding two small bottles in his little hands. The woman wove her way through groups of careless people, picking up trash; it would probably fetch them their next meal. Walking on the sands is no easy task, but the little fellow toddled along, sure of foot, as his sister kept a sharp eye out and herded him along. For them, it’s a childhood spent by the sea, as they join the army which turns the beach white and gold and pure again. For tomorrow’s tourists.