A lifetime amid horns in Bengaluru

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: All of us here in Bengaluru have shared experiences with its traffic. No, no this is not among the million diatribes on our famous traffic, on which we have the GI and patent but the delight of being caught in one, each day, every day of the 365/366 days in a year, leap year, like an unfailing promise in a world of meta-reality and slipping relationships on unsocial media platforms.

On one such fine Bengaluru evening on my way back home the traffic caught up with me like a bear hug. (I have decided to accept it as my BFF rather than a perpetual woe). A bright visual advertisement outside a brand furniture store caught my attention. It was about a table, whose height could be altered by the press of a knob.

A group of youngsters in bright radiant colours and spirits in the advertisement surrounded the ‘magic’ table, pressed the knob and crawled underneath the heightened table top like a military exercise albeit comic and with lot of camaraderie and fun. It was mesmerising and I saw myself enacting the table game with all the flab that envelops me like a chronic cushion.

The table had changed its cliched role; from being a host to things that are mindlessly dumped on it to a sport of glee. Switch the height and swing under the table like a primate to show your agility. Just when I was losing myself to a character in the advertisement a strong waft of beedi smoke from Amjad – the auto driver, who ferries me back and forth from the office - woke me to the blaring horns and a loud pitched ambulance siren. Have you noticed the growing empathy of Bengalureans towards a racing ambulance?

Nothing works better than an ambulance to clear the traffic-stuffed roads and how each of us contributes in getting it past the jam. It is amusing how we literally sit upon the horns to let the ambulance out of the traffic maze and follow it like a devotee to get past the traffic. Bengalureans are survivors. They run this patience test every time they come out of their homes and get back as mental wrecks to start on the same note the next morning.

Think of it. Traffic need not be a snarl. You need not bare your fangs to people, who ‘cut’ your path and zoom past their vehicles to stop at a signal 50 metres away. For Bengalureans, it has been working in traffic (WIT). Much before the pandemic got a new and much-endeared phrase of WFH, Bengalureans have been WIT from the time it all happened. The jury on the history of traffic and potholes in the city is out.

We see people working on laptops inside BMTC buses and cars. I too do it regularly to catch up with a deadline and a frenzied desk back in the office. The other day I saw an infant wake up from its sleep and gurgle in a baby seat inside her father’s sedan, and her parents watching a video clip on the phone, all in a frame of life inside a Bengaluru traffic jam.

The mantra is don’t fret or use dirty words to spew venom on fellow traffic victims. Surrender to the power of traffic and potholes on which people jump, break their bones and die. On signals, there should be a running bulletin of lives claimed due to potholes in the city for some awakening in the saheburus.

It happens in Bengaluru and there’s a word that this would remain till the return of the Neanderthals. Like the advertisement I mentioned, each of us here in the city is an acrobat trying to figure out the biggest quiz of surviving the traffic and the potholes. Which of the two came first is not something to rack your heads about. Just live it.

