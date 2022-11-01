Breaking Barriers: Meet Bengaluru-based theatre personality Sharanya Ramprakash

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sharanya Ramprakash was named as one of the recipients of the annual Shankar Nag award presented by Bengaluru’s premier cultural institution Ranga Shankara. Alongside Puducherry-based theatre artist Nimmy Raphel, Sharanya will receive the prestigious honour today, when the Ranga Shankara theatre festival kicks off.

“A lot of my work in the last seven, eight years has been in Kannada. So, receiving the Shankar Nag award on (Kannada) Rajyotsava is extremely special. Shankar Nag has been an icon of Kannada culture since I was very young. He melted the difference between mainstream and alternate cinema. He worked in Kannada, but he also made Malgudi days in Hindi, he worked with literary giants such as Girish Karnad, but he also did Auto Raja with its mass appeal. He never saw the two as different from each other, but rather one single art form. I think that’s very important for us to remember and that’s what he stands for me,” says a city-based theatre personality.

Having started her professional theatre journey in 2008, Sharanya has made waves in recent years for her work tackling urban and gender issues as well as exploring the ‘invisibility of women’ in Kannada theatre. In her award-winning play Akshayambara – which was developed through extensive research and her own experiences – she explored feminine representation within the male-dominated art form of Yakshagana.

“For a long time, the theatre was defined by men; men who were directors, performers, and more. When I wanted to write a play, Kannada theatre had seen very few female performers and an even lesser number of female directors and creators. Now that women have entered, we are finding our own history, we are finding our own future, and our language within theatre,” she explains.

Sharanya says that her work as a theatremaker has always been influenced by her experiences as a performer. “I am a performer first and within that, I’m also a creator and director. Even when I’m directing, I’m always informed by my experience as a performer. So, these roles never separate from each other,” she shares while adding that while she enjoys directing, being ‘the captain of the ship’ can sometimes feel like a burden.

With nearly 15 years of experience as a performer, Sharanya has seen the theatre landscape of Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka change. But she feels the pandemic had a drastic impact and accelerated that change. “Earlier theatre used to be very urban-centric, largely in English. It wasn’t bad, but it was very different from how it is currently.

In recent years, the theatre has shifted to its root, with more Kannada plays exploring our rich cultural traditions. The pandemic was also a game changer because it really struck the root of the community. So theatre is rediscovering itself again, I see a lot of solo work, more introduction of technology and people exploring differing narratives and I also see a lot of marginalised voices,” she concludes.

