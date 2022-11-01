Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Govt transfers IPS officers out of ACB formation

ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh, who was heading the ACB, has been posted as ADGP of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), relieving R Hithendra from the concurrent charge.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government issued orders on Monday transferring several IPS officers. Most of the officers have been transferred out of the ACB, which is now defunct following the Karnataka High Court order scrapping the government order on the formation of the ACB.

Principal Secretary to Government (PCAS) Malini Krishnamoorthy has been transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Internal Security Division, which was lying vacant after the arrest of ADGP Amrit Paul in the PSI recruitment scam.

ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh, who was heading the ACB, has been posted as ADGP of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), relieving R Hithendra from the concurrent charge. IGP Ravi S, who was in the KSRP, is posted as IGP & Secretary to Government (PCAS). SP Ajay Hilori, who was awaiting posting, is posted as SP, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE).

Yathish Chandra GH, who was with the ACB in Bengaluru, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-2), Bengaluru city, while Kalaburagi ACB SP Amarnath Reddy Y is posted as SP, Intelligence, Kalaburagi. Ballari ACB SP Srihari Babu BL is transferred to Karnataka Lokayukta. Dr Shobha Rani VJ, SP, ACB, Bengaluru is posted as SP, Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF).

Mysuru ACB SP Sajeeth VJ and Additional SP of Vijayapura district Ram L Arasiddi are transferred to Karnataka Lokayukta while Belagavi ACB SP Babasab Nemagoud is posted as SP, Intelligence, Belagavi.

