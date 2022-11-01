Home Cities Bengaluru

Man burnt alive by gang led by wife’s paramour in Bengaluru

Kiran was murdered at an isolated place near the Annapurneshwari Ashram on the Therubeedhi Road on Friday night around 9.45 pm.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man was burnt alive by a gang, allegedly led by his friend, who allegedly had an illicit relationship with the victim’s wife. The murder is said to have been committed at the behest of the victim’s wife.

The victim, M Kiran Gowda alias Daka, a resident of Maralavadi, is the son of a JDS leader in Ramanagara.

The accused tied their hands and legs of Kiran and poured diesel on him before setting him ablaze. The accused then dumped Kiran’s half-burnt body in the forest area in Harohalli police station limits.

Kiran’s father Dasappa alias Thammayyanna, 64, a former president of Maralavadi Gram Panchayat and JDS leader had filed a missing complaint in which he named B A Yashwath Gowda of Maralavadi as the main accused in the case. The incident came to light on Saturday when police interrogated Gowda. The body of the victim was recovered from the forest area and shifted to a hospital for postmortem. Kiran went missing on Friday night when he was returning from the chicken stall which he owned.

Kiran was murdered at an isolated place near the Annapurneshwari Ashram on the Therubeedhi Road on Friday night around 9.45 pm. The other accused are Chaitra (Kiran’s wife), Karthik, Thayappa and Annayya, all from Hospet in the Vijayanagara district. Kiran got married to Chaitra four years ago and the couple has a two-and-a-half-year-old son.

