NIMHANS to host Mental Health Santhe on Nov 3 in Bengaluru

In a bid to dispel myths about mental health and foster better awareness, NIMHANS will be hosting a first-of-its-kind ‘Mental Health Santhe’ on November 3.

Published: 01st November 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 03:31 AM   |  A+A-



Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to dispel myths about mental health and foster better awareness, NIMHANS will be hosting a first-of-its-kind ‘Mental Health Santhe’ on November 3. The event will feature dozens of mental health organisations and stakeholders, which will exhibit their services.

“Lack of mental health literacy and social stigma form major barriers in accessing appropriate treatment for mental disorders. In a developing country like India, mental health literacy appears to be an under-represented domain and, as a consequence, the inhibitions surrounding the need to seek professional help to handle mental health problems poses a great challenge,” NIMHANS stated. To combat this, the mental health institute is organising the event, which will act as a fair for citizens to get well-versed with mental health.

PNB DONATES WHEELCHAIR TO NIMHANS
Vijay Dube, ED of Punjab National Bank, donated a wheelchair to NIMHANS, Bengaluru, as a part of CSR activities of the lender. The donation was made in the presence of circle head, PNB, Bengaluru Circle and Medical Superintendent of NIMHANS.

