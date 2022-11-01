Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Slow pace’ of road work hits traders, business in Indiranagar in Bengaluru

Road work

Road work in progress. Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Hit by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, traders and business establishments in Indiranagar are now facing losses due to the BBMP’s white-topping project at 100 feet road, which is going on at a snail’s pace. Traders want the Palike to complete the project before the New Year to tap into the Christmas business. They had already seen their business plummet during Deepavali as the road and footpaths were not fixed.    

The civic body had first executed the project from CMH Road to Lakshmipuram and then started on Old Madras Road Junction connecting Indiranagar 100 feet road to Domlur-Koramangala Junction Road. But the snail's pace of the work has impacted business on the stretch.

“It is a development project and should be completed within a time frame. The authorities initiated the project after the Deepavali festival and we want them to finish it in the next 15 days. Our business peaks only during October to December and delay in the project will impact business,” said Niranjan Pareek, owner, of Bhartiya Jal Pan. He added that business has taken a hit by 50%.

Echoing the same, another trader said due to bad roads and damaged footpaths, there is a slump in customers, and requested the BBMP to complete the project at the earliest. While traders are hoping that the palike completes in the next 15 to 20 days, BBMP (Projects) Chief Engineer Lokesh M said the work is going on at full speed and it will take another two months to be completed.

