Special Acts prevail over personal laws: Karnataka High Court

Grants bail in one case, says minor victim is pregnant and needs care of accused spouse

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court refused to accept that personal law overrides the Protection of Child from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act while granting bail in one case involving the accused marrying a minor girl and rejecting bail in another case of the accused committing sexual assault on a minor girl.

Justice Rajendra Badamikar passed the order while granting bail to an accused from KR Puram police limits, as the victim, being pregnant, requires support from the petitioner-husband. The counsel of the accused, who was arrested under the Pocso and Child Marriage Restrain Act, contended that puberty is the consideration for marriage under Mohammedan law and since puberty age is 15, there is no commission of the offence.

The court said such arguments cannot be accepted as Pocso Act is a Special Act that overrides personal law and the age for involving in sexual activities is 18 under Pocso. The court said it is also evident that the victim is 17 and capable of understanding things. Though she asserted that the marriage was solemnised without her consent, it is evident prima facie that she is also a consenting party.

Considering the marriage, there is no impediment to releasing the petitioner with conditions, it said. In another case, the court expressed similar views that the Special Act overrides personal laws and rejected the bail of a 19-year-old accused from Chikkamagaluru town who was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old minor girl and raping her in April 2022.

