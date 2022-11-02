CM Basavaraj Bommai bats for awards for youth at Karnataka Rajyotsava function

Home Cities Bengaluru

“If awards are given to youngsters, it will encourage them to achieve more besides inspiring other youngsters,” Bommai added.

Published: 02nd November 2022

Karnataka Rajyotsava function

Hundreds of people attend the Karnataka Rajyotsava function in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prestigious awards instituted by the state government should be bestowed on young achievers, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said as this will inspire them to achieve big in life.

Speaking after distributing Rajyotsava Award to 67 achievers from various fields on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava on Tuesday, the CM said the guidelines say that the award should be conferred on those who have attained 60 years of age.

“But, age has nothing to do with achievement. In fact, many who got the award made significant achievements when they were young, but have waited for many years for awards and recognition. This has to change from the next year,” he added and asked the ministers and officials sitting on the dais to make necessary changes to the guidelines in this regard.

Citing the example of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the CM said his achievements are immense and an inspiration to millions and hence the government decided to confer the highest civilian award of the state, Karnataka Ratna, on him. “If awards are given to youngsters, it will encourage them to achieve more besides inspiring other youngsters,” Bommai added.

Further, he asked Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar to contact all winners of the Rajyotsava Award, interact with them, take their suggestions on building a strong Karnataka and prepare a document of the same. “It is very important to take their feedback as they all have achieved by fighting against all odds, be it in the system or the situation,” Bommai said.

