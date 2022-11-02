Home Cities Bengaluru

‘He wanted to make Hyderabad a second Bengaluru’: Dr C Rangarajan

The  impact  of  the  East  Asian  crisis had to be dealt with. The Indian rupee was under pressure. My attention  was  focused  on  that.  

Dr C Rangarajan

By Express News Service

As my term as governor of RBI was drawing to a close, I was planning to go back to academia for some time.  That would be a  fitting way  of ending a  career  which started  in  academia.  However,  the  closing  months  were  also  a  difficult  period.  The  impact  of  the  East  Asian  crisis had to be dealt with. The Indian rupee was under pressure. My attention  was  focused  on  that.  

At  that  time,  I.K.  Gujral  was  prime  minister. I had met him a few times to apprise him of the developments in  the  financial  sector.  A  few  months  before  my  term  was  to  come  to  an  end,  the  then  chief  minister  of  Andhra  Pradesh  had  inquired  from  Y.V.  Reddy  whether  I  would  be  available  and  willing  to  come  to  Andhra  Pradesh  as  governor  since  he  wanted  a  non-politician  as  governor. Krishna Kant was governor then and he was to be elected vice president.

When Krishna Kant was elected, Chandrababu Naidu moved to get a replacement. In fact, I had not met Naidu until I was chosen as governor. The position of governor of Andhra Pradesh was left  vacant  for  some  time;  some  other  governor  was  looking  after  it.  The process of selecting a successor to me in RBI began only after it was decided that I would go to Andhra Pradesh.

The finance minister did discuss with me the various possibilities. In dealing with the East Asian  crisis,  two  factors  had  to  be  kept  in  mind.  First,  we  had  not  allowed  capital  account  convertibility  in  any  big  way.  The  Tarapore had  made  a  number  of  recommendations.  We  were  implementing them one by one depending on the conditions. We had taken the view that capital account convertibility was contingent on certain milestones being achieved.

This cautious approach to capital account  convertibility  was  a  help.  Second,  even  before  I  left  RBI,  I  had  let  the  value  of  the  rupee  fall.  We  wanted  to  make  it  clear  that  we  were  not  wedded  to  a  particular  rate.  This,  I  believe,  enabled  my  successor  to  act  without  any  commitment  on  the  value  of  the  rupee.  Bimal  Jalan  was  chosen  as  my  successor.  He  came  with  long  experience  in  handling  economic  matters.  He  was  well  grounded  in  theory and action and had handled many problems with consummate skill  and  efficiency.  I  had  known  him  from  the  days  I  was  deputy  governor and enjoyed a cordial relationship with him.

I  took  the  oath  as  governor  of  Andhra  Pradesh  on  24  November  1997. It was a bit of a spectacle. Horses and limousines jostled together. I  spent  some  time  drafting  a  speech  that  was  broadcast  that  evening.  Chandrababu Naidu was then a powerful political personality. He had a big role in shaping the government at the Centre. I had decided that my actions as governor would be strictly according to the constitutional provisions. At the time I took over as governor, Naidu was in a strong position in Andhra Pradesh also. He had a clear majority even though the route he chose to become chief minister was controversial. Without doubt,  Naidu  was  a  reformer.  

He  was  completely  in  sync  with  the  liberal  road  chosen  by  Rao–Singh.  He  desired  very  much  to  push  these ideas at the state level. He wanted to make the state industrially strong. He wanted Andhra Pradesh to be the investment destination of domestic and foreign capital. In a good measure, he succeeded. More importantly,  he  had  a  special  fascination  for  information  technology.  He wanted to make Hyderabad a second Bangalore. The seed that he had sown at that time had grown and the tree is flourishing. In pursuing liberal  policies  and  promoting  information  technology,  I  offered  my  help  because  of  my  background.  One  of  his  ambitions  was  to  make  Hyderabad  a  financial  centre.  

(Excerpted from Forks In The Road: My Days at RBI and Beyond by Dr C Rangarajan, with permission from Penguin Random House)

