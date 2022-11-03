Bengaluru: If results good, BBMP school HMs to be sent to Kashmir, Singapore  

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unveiling BBMP’s ‘APJ Abdul Kalam Dream School’ project, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Special Commissioner, Education Department, Ram Prasat Manohar on Wednesday announced that headmasters and principals, who ensure 80-100 per cent results in SSLC and PUC exams in BBMP schools, will be sent on trips to Kashmir and Singapore

“If students get 100 per cent, they too will be sent to Singapore. This arrangement will be taken care of through the ‘CSR’ initiative. The Palike will work out the modalities after getting the files signed by the chief commissioner. Whether I stay here in this department or not, the promise will be kept,” he said.

The function was organised to honour heads of BBMP institutions, who have made good progress in the quality of schools and for coming up with initiatives under the pilot project ‘APJ Abdul Kalam Dream School’ that began on August 15 and ended on October 15. In all, 17 heads of institutions from primary to degree colleges were honoured and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh was presented to each of them for the development of their institutions.

Five primary schools, five high schools, five pre-graduate colleges and two-degree colleges were selected. “They were rated on parameters like discipline, admission, results, school environment improvement and moulding children’s behaviour. Their success will be replicated in other BBMP institutions. The idea is to improve BBMP schools and colleges and raise them to be on par with private schools,” said Umesh DS, Assistant Commissioner, BBMP Education Department.

Department top officials asked all institution heads to focus on out-of-the-box concepts and first update themselves with more information, read more books, gain confidence and prepare their students accordingly.

BENGALURU: Unveiling BBMP’s ‘APJ Abdul Kalam Dream School’ project, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Special Commissioner, Education Department, Ram Prasat Manohar on Wednesday announced that headmasters and principals, who ensure 80-100 per cent results in SSLC and PUC exams in BBMP schools, will be sent on trips to Kashmir and Singapore “If students get 100 per cent, they too will be sent to Singapore. This arrangement will be taken care of through the ‘CSR’ initiative. The Palike will work out the modalities after getting the files signed by the chief commissioner. Whether I stay here in this department or not, the promise will be kept,” he said. The function was organised to honour heads of BBMP institutions, who have made good progress in the quality of schools and for coming up with initiatives under the pilot project ‘APJ Abdul Kalam Dream School’ that began on August 15 and ended on October 15. In all, 17 heads of institutions from primary to degree colleges were honoured and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh was presented to each of them for the development of their institutions. Five primary schools, five high schools, five pre-graduate colleges and two-degree colleges were selected. “They were rated on parameters like discipline, admission, results, school environment improvement and moulding children’s behaviour. Their success will be replicated in other BBMP institutions. The idea is to improve BBMP schools and colleges and raise them to be on par with private schools,” said Umesh DS, Assistant Commissioner, BBMP Education Department. Department top officials asked all institution heads to focus on out-of-the-box concepts and first update themselves with more information, read more books, gain confidence and prepare their students accordingly.