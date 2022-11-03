House owner attacks teen brothers, threatens them at gunpoint in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old degree student and his 17-year-old brother were threatened at gunpoint by their house owner at MV Layout in Gidadakonenahalli, under Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station limits. The accused removed their clothes after locking them in a room, before beating them with iron rods, they alleged.

P Koushik Chirag, his minor brother and their parents had moved into the house, taken on a lease of Rs 8 lakh, early this year. Due to differences with the owner, they decided to vacate the house. The owner agreed to give Rs 1 lakh at the time of vacating, and sought time to return the remaining money, for which he said he would give two post-dated cheques.

But the tenants demanded the entire amount, which created a rift between them, police said. Koushik filed a complaint against R Anil, Bharath, Raju, Chandan and others on Monday. The brothers were attacked at Anil’s office located at Muddinapalya Main Road in Gidadakonenahalli, the complaint added.

The complaint said the family had taken Ramachandrappa’s house on lease. On Sunday, Ramachandrappa and his grandson Bharath had come to the house to find out when they were vacating. Chirag’s mother, who was alone at home, clarified that unless the entire amount was returned, they would not vacate.

This led to an argument. Chirag called Bharath on Monday and went to meet him at his borewell office. The two brothers went with three friends to question Bharath and his grandfather. They waited in the office as Bharath was not in.

Around 3.30 pm, Bharath and his uncle Anil, son of Ramachandrappa, and others reached the office and reportedly attacked the brothers. The accused stabbed Chirag on his right leg. Two persons were arrested, while Anil, is yet to be arrested, police said. Anil is alleged to have threatened the brothers at gunpoint, the complaint added. A case under the Arms Act, attempt to murder and other IPC sections were registered against the accused.

