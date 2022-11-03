Miss-Fit: Excercise to curb disaster

Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

1. In one of the many social media trends, there is a pelvic thrust exercise that seems to the quite popular for reducing belly fat. How effective is it?

This exercise is a recipe for disaster. The effects are on your knees and lower back and not your belly fat reduction. The movements place immense stress on your knees and lower back and lead to injuries. Soon you will stop exercising due to unbearable pain. Remember there is NO spot reduction. Weight loss is overall when you eat healthily and in moderation, create a calorie deficit and expend calories via exercise and movements. There are plenty of safe ab exercises, please opt for those to tone your midsection.

2. I love warm water baths. Will that help melt my body fat?

Ahem Ahem!! If it was that easy then we wouldn’t have liposuction and other fat-reducing surgeries!

Steam, sauna or hot water bath will not melt even a gram of fat. Having a cold water bath helps boost metabolism as the body uses calories to raise the temperature of the body. The only way to lose weight and body fat is via cardio, total body strength training, a balanced diet and calorie deficit. Why don’t you give this a try for a month at least?

3. Do we put on weight even if the food is cooked with cold pressed oil?

The only way we gain is weight due to the consumption of excess calories, lack of activity and a sedentary lifestyle. Calorie deficit and calorie management help in weight loss. So the food that you cook in whatever oil should be consumed in moderation and hey, don’t forget to exercise regularly and move as much as you can all through the day.

