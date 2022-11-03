No caste ID? Students of CET to be under General Merit (GM) category in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following numerous issues with the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) document verification, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said it will convert SC/ST candidates who have not uploaded details properly, to General Merit (GM) category.

KEA executive directive Ramya S told reporters on Wednesday that there were several cases of SC/ST candidates not being able to procure caste certificates, leading to errors during the verification process. “Candidates were not uploading income and caste certificates properly. For RD numbers, in case they had forgotten, they would enter their parents’ or siblings’ number instead of their own, which comes up as an error in the document verification process,” she said.

The issue has cropped up as this year’s document verification is being done online, meaning mistakes were immediately flagged by the system.

Around 13,000 candidates had faced errors, however, most of them were resolved, according to KEA. The rest of the candidates who are not able to procure their caste or income certificates will be converted to GM category and get seats in the second round.

“To ensure there are no more delays, the directive was given to cancel their seats in the first round, and put them under GM category in the next round,” she said.

BENGALURU: Following numerous issues with the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) document verification, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) said it will convert SC/ST candidates who have not uploaded details properly, to General Merit (GM) category. KEA executive directive Ramya S told reporters on Wednesday that there were several cases of SC/ST candidates not being able to procure caste certificates, leading to errors during the verification process. “Candidates were not uploading income and caste certificates properly. For RD numbers, in case they had forgotten, they would enter their parents’ or siblings’ number instead of their own, which comes up as an error in the document verification process,” she said. The issue has cropped up as this year’s document verification is being done online, meaning mistakes were immediately flagged by the system. Around 13,000 candidates had faced errors, however, most of them were resolved, according to KEA. The rest of the candidates who are not able to procure their caste or income certificates will be converted to GM category and get seats in the second round. “To ensure there are no more delays, the directive was given to cancel their seats in the first round, and put them under GM category in the next round,” she said.