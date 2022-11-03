Home Cities Bengaluru

Nursery staff say they’re barred from Lalbagh in Bengaluru  



Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Members of the Nurserymen Cooperative Society staged a protest on Wednesday alleging that despite the Karnataka High Court allowing them to continue operating their nursery on 1 acre 29 guntas inside Lalbagh, officials have locked the gates and are allowing only a handful of them to water the plants.

They claimed that due to this, they have been facing losses of Rs 1.5 lakh daily in the last 14 days.  

Talking to TNIE, R Ravi, board member of the society, said the court has directed Lalbagh officials to open the gates and allow business as usual. The official order will come by Thursday, he added.

Horticulture Department authorities refused to comment, but said after they get the order copy, they will send it to Horticulture Minister Muniratana and Horticulture Secretary Rajendra Kumar Kataria. Based on their direction, further steps will be taken.

Lalbagh authorities had issued an eviction order against the Nurserymen Cooperative Society from the said land stating the very purpose of the society to work for farmers wasn’t being realised.  

