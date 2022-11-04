Already depressed people don't wish to see dying animals in wildlife movies: Activist Chaden Hunter

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The challenge for wildlife filmmakers in the present scenario is to ensure that awareness is created while providing entertainment said noted climate activist and filmmaker from Australia Chaden Hunter.

Speaking on the second day of the three day long Global investors meet (GIM), at India's Pivotal Role in Arresting Climate Crises session, Hunter said, in the present scenario of work scenario, if videos of cases of turtles, snakes and iguanas dying because of urbanisation are shown in the first few minutes of the movie, the audience will switch off. This is because people are looking at wildlife and environmental movies and series as a source of escapism.

There is already a rise in depression and stress so it is a challenge to ensure that awareness is delicately woven in and makes people care. A lot of attention is also being put on the protection of urban wildlife, where some are protected but many are landing in conflict.

He said that while there is a rise in demand in the field of wildlife awareness through documentaries, films and on social media channels, there is also a rise in responsibility.

With the rise in technological interventions, with all types of cameras, phones and drones and many others, the thread to ensure the conservation, protection and getting the right photographs and shots to ensure the message is aptly conveyed, is being addressed.

The maximum use of various social media platforms in reaching a larger audience is also helping in awareness protection and awareness.

Addressing the issue of climate crises, Hunter said India is taking a lead in green technology and green boom. In the field of the agricultural sector, fossil fuel and green energy. However, the governments should work faster and stop buying coal and its dependence. There is a green boom. He also appreciated the many industries and efforts the governments were taking in this regard.

As he asserted that Karnataka was his top favourite state in India for him, and his second favourite is Assam. He also used the platform to appreciate the efforts India was doing to keep poachers from China at bay and keeping safe the rhinos and elephants.

He also minced no words to state that Kaziranga National Park was one of the deadliest places to work in. He added that in Africa also there is a large problem of poaching, but still, here a lot more efforts were being taken for protection.

