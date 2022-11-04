Apollo launches Moses 2.0, India’s first laser technology to treat kidney stones in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apollo Hospitals Bengaluru on Thursday launched India’s first Moses 2.0, an advanced laser technology to treat large kidney stones and prostate enlargement on high-risk patients in a bloodless and painless manner.

Dr Manohar T, Chief of the Urology Department, at Apollo Hospital, and Director, of Apollo Institute of Renal Sciences, said, “Procedures conducted with Moses 2.0 are endoscopic and do not involve cutting open of the skin. Any size of kidney stones and the prostate can be completely treated. While stones get totally dusted without any bits remaining, it takes about 90 per cent of the prostate, as against conventional methods that take out only around 40 per cent of the enlarged prostate, without any bleeding or pain caused to the patient and without any risk of regrowth of prostate in the future.”

For the treatment of stones, the technique is called Moses Laser Technology Fragmentation (MLTF) and when used for prostate treatment, it is called Moses Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (MOLEP).

The technology is a modification of Holmium laser technology, which reduces the operation time to almost an hour for the removal of kidney stones and for prostate treatment with precision, further making post-procedural recovery quicker.

It was launched globally three months ago and India became the third country to adopt it at the Seshadripuram branch in Bengaluru.

