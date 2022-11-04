Home Cities Bengaluru

Doberman bites into explosive object, dies in Bengaluru

The police are suspecting the involvement of two people.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Doberman was killed after it bit into an explosive object at a farmhouse in BM Kawal near Kengeri. The owner of the 11-acre farmhouse had four dogs to guard the property, including two Dobermans.

The owner, BK Chetan Kumar, has filed a police complaint, following the dog’s death. Police suspect that wildlife poachers or hunters trying to kill wild boars must have thrown the explosive object, stuffed inside meatballs, into the premises. A case under the Explosive Substances Act of 1908 has been registered.

Kumar, in his police complaint, stated that the incident occurred around 9.30 am on Sunday, after the dogs were unleashed.

“It was a one-year-old male dog. A few months back, a cow had died exactly in the same vicinity. There are many wild boars and deer in the area, and it is suspected that somebody trying to hunt them must have thrown the explosive object. The police are suspecting the involvement of two people. No arrests have been made yet,” Kumar told TNIE.

“It appears that the accused had thrown the crude bomb made out of gunpowder in an attempt to catch wild boar for meat and skin. Most wild boar poachers come from Tamil Nadu,” said an officer.

