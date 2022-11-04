Home Cities Bengaluru

Farmer sells a Bannur sheep for Rs 2.01 lakh in Bengaluru

The breed has seven sub-types and all are facing extinction.

Published: 04th November 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bannur sheep

Farmer Boregowda with the sheep sold at 2.01 lakh | Vinod Kumar T

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A farmer sold his five-year-old Bannur sheep for a whopping Rs 2.01 lakh on the first day of Krishi Mela in Bengaluru on Thursday. According to farmers, the Bannur breed of sheep is extinct. Only the Mandya district reportedly has about 2,500 such sheep.

The farmer, Boregowda has brought 22 sheep including 3-month-old lambs to the Krishi Mela. The buyer is Harish Gowda, who works in a corporate firm.

“I have a few ewes of the same breed and I have now bought this one for breeding as it is high time for its conservation,” Boregowda said unlike last time, he dropped the idea of bringing bulls of Hallikar breed due to concern over the spread of lumpy skin disease, and has instead brought the Bannur sheep. “The stalls that sell mutton, claiming it to be of Bannur breed, may not be original.

The breed has seven sub-types and all are facing extinction. I have been raising Bannur sheep for the last 10 to 15 years in our village, Malavalli. I have about 50 of them and they need great care.”

