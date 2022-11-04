'Fewer women in field of technology': Randi Zuckerberg bats for equal participation in Karnataka meet 

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Randi Zuckerberg, a former employee at Facebook and a sister of Meta Platforms founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg was speaking at the Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Post-Pandemic World session on Thursday, the second day of the three-day-long Global Investors Meet (GIM), held in Bengaluru.

Randi Zuckerberg said that women should be encouraged to catch up with technology. She recollected and pointed out that there are fewer women in the field of technological research. She said this was because as early as the age of nine, they are discouraged.

The new adaptations in technology are forcing people to change their mindsets and thinking. Web-3 technology is the way forward and it is the next step. It is however still slow, said Randi Zuckerberg, Founder Zuckerberg Media.

Randi pointed out that young kids are in fact catching up with technology and advances at a faster pace. Many today want to become YouTubers and content creators. They want to know and know how to monetize and create an audience.

She said that it took 5-10 years for web-2 to catch up on the mainstream and the same is now happening in the case of Web-3. So it is time for investors to think of the future. The situation at present is very tricky, while some investors are worried about future interests, the ups and downs (similar to how the situation was when I-phone was launched and gradually the switch peaked), and some investors are fearing the sector to investment.

Web-3 is the new stream where concepts like decentralisation, blockchain technologies and token-based economics.

Randi pointed out that there are ups and downs with cryptocurrency and space players. So it will take time. However, among many sectors including that of artists, web-3 is picking up, where there is a connection and feedback.

Addressing the issue of the post-pandemic situation, Randi stated that now with new technology people will have to adopt. Changes in all sectors have been seen- how the education system changes, the global supply chain has been affected, the entertainment sector shifted, pharma and health industry

