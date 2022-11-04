Home Cities Bengaluru

First Bharat Gaurav train to chug off to Kashi from Bengaluru on November 11

The train has been vinyl wrapped on the exterior with popular temples of Karnataka to give it a feel of a pilgrim train.

Published: 04th November 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Shashikala A Jolle

Minister Shashikala A Jolle inspects the Karnataka Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train in Bengaluru on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first Karnataka Bharat Gaurav Darshan Kashi train will make its debut on November 11, announced Muzrai, Wakf and Haj Minister Shashikala A Jolle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may flag off the service along with the Vande Bharat train from KSR Bengaluru station.

Briefing media persons after inspecting the train on Thursday afternoon, Jolle said, “Karnataka’s first Bharat Gaurav train has received a very good response. All 547 tickets have been booked for the eight-day trip starting on November 11 and concluding on November 18. It will take pilgrims through the ancient cities of Varanasi, Ayodhya and Pragyaraj.” For the next trip, planned on November 23, which has not been publicised yet, 100 tickets have already been booked, she added.  

The Prime Minister’s Office had earlier made informal inquiries about the booking details on the train. “We have written to the PMO requesting that the train be flagged off along with the Vande Bharat Express scheduled to be launched that day,” she said.

The actual cost of a ticket, including food and accommodation at hotels, comes to Rs 20,000. “Since the state government is offering a subsidy of Rs 5,000 for the trip to Kashi, the cost works out to Rs 15,000 per person,” the minister said. Bookings opened only on October 30 and in four days, the train was fully booked, she added.   

The train has been vinyl wrapped on the exterior with popular temples of Karnataka to give it a feel of a pilgrim train. The Moogambika temple at Kollur and the Durga Parameshwari temple in Kateel are among the ones showcased. “The only unfinished aspect in the train is the pasting of photos of the PM and the CM,” an official said.

