Government cuts age limit for constable posts in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has issued orders relaxing the age limit for applicants to the posts of police constables by two years. The government had recently invited applications for 3,484 posts of police constables (CAR & DAR) and 1,591 civil police constables. It received many applications requesting to relax the age limit as there was no recruitment in the last three years due to the pandemic.

As per the order issued on Thursday, the age limit for applicants is as follows:

CIVIL POLICE CONSTABLES

SC/ST category 29 years

Others 27 years

Tribals 32 years

In-service (SC/ST) 35 years

In-service (General) 33 years

ARMED POLICE CONSTABLES

SC/ST category 29 years

Others 27 years

Tribals 32 years

BENGALURU: The state government has issued orders relaxing the age limit for applicants to the posts of police constables by two years. The government had recently invited applications for 3,484 posts of police constables (CAR & DAR) and 1,591 civil police constables. It received many applications requesting to relax the age limit as there was no recruitment in the last three years due to the pandemic. As per the order issued on Thursday, the age limit for applicants is as follows: CIVIL POLICE CONSTABLES SC/ST category 29 years Others 27 years Tribals 32 years In-service (SC/ST) 35 years In-service (General) 33 years ARMED POLICE CONSTABLES SC/ST category 29 years Others 27 years Tribals 32 years