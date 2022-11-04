Home Cities Bengaluru

Government cuts age limit for constable posts in Bengaluru

It received many applications requesting to relax the age limit as there was no recruitment in the last three years due to the pandemic.

Published: 04th November 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has issued orders relaxing the age limit for applicants to the posts of police constables by two years. The government had recently invited applications for 3,484 posts of police constables (CAR & DAR) and 1,591 civil police constables. It received many applications requesting to relax the age limit as there was no recruitment in the last three years due to the pandemic.

As per the order issued on Thursday, the age limit for applicants is as follows:

CIVIL POLICE CONSTABLES
SC/ST category    29 years
Others    27 years
Tribals    32 years
In-service (SC/ST)    35 years
In-service (General)    33 years
ARMED POLICE CONSTABLES
SC/ST category    29 years
Others    27 years
Tribals    32 years

