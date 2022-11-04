Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka govt uses Global Investors Meet to draw tourists in large numbers

Even before the start of the three-day GIM, various wings of the tourism department have been receiving tourists from overseas and other states to various destinations.

Published: 04th November 2022 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommaia, and other ministers at the Global Investors Meet. (Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government seems to be leaving no stone unturned in capturing attention and making the most of the Global Investors Meet, including the tourism sector.

Even before the start of the three-day GIM, various wings of the tourism department have been receiving tourists from overseas as well as other states for various destinations.

“Since the delegates are attending GIM only for a day or for a few hours. They have the rest of the week to relax. Some from Ireland, Poland and Korea and industrialists from other states have already visited some of the prime destinations like Kabini and Daroji of Jungle Lodges and Resorts and Hampi, managed by the state tourism department,” a senior tourism department official told The New Indian Express.

Some others have shown interest to visit the beaches of Karnataka. The department is also promoting the Golden Chariot to draw international tourists.

The official added that itineraries for two days- three nights, three days- four nights, four days- five nights and five days- six nights. The destinations offered include Shravanabelagola, Hampi, Belur, Halebidu, Aihole, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Vijayapura, Kalaburgi, Coorg, Managaluru, Gokarna, Yana, Murudeshar, Udupi and forest safaris at Bandipur, Nagarhole and BRT tiger reserves.

Destinations in other states are also included in the itinerary, including Goa and Hyderabad.

“The package tours have been designed in such a way that participants at GIM can club holiday with work as a part of the site visit. The itinerary was sent to all the business partner states and countries, to industries departments and organisations and to various stakeholders to draw tourists. Many destinations are already reporting full house. Many are keen to visit during weekdays, to avoid the weekend rush,” the official said.

