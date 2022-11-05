Bengaluru’s iconic eatery 'Vidyarthi Bhavan' won acclaim by Starbucks co-founder

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the co-founder of Starbucks, Zev Seigl, stepped into the IT capital of India for the Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2022, he decided to venture into the city’s local cuisine scene as well.

One of the places the American businessman had his eyes on was Bengaluru’s iconic eatery, Vidyarthi Bhavan. He dropped into the restaurant at short notice and had their masala dosae and filter coffee.

Arun Adiga

For Arun Adiga, owner of the famed joint, it was a privilege to host Seigl. “It’s not just about Vidyarthi Bhavan. We’re happy because in instances like this South Indian dishes are getting recognition world over. We weren’t aware of his visit until only a couple of hours before when one of the coordinators of GIM informed us,” shares Adiga.

Regarding the food, Adiga mentions that Seigl sent his compliments to the chefs. “He liked the food even though he dropped in during the evenings when we have a limited menu. But he tasted everything that was available. He ate with his hands, which was nice to see,” says Adiga.

Starbucks is known for their coffee across the globe. So how did he find Vidyarthi Bhavan’s filter coffee? “He enjoyed it. We specifically asked him how he likes his coffee. He took our coffee with sugar,” says Adiga.

ALSO READ | Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl lauds Karnataka for brand building; tastes filter coffee

When prominent folks from the West try local food, Adiga feels it positively influences the global food culture. “When a person of this stature comes to your place and tries the authentic cuisine of the land, it only enhances the reputation of the food from your culture. We need to remember we are essentially representing our city through our hospitality. If they like our food, they might naturally spread the word about it. It is a matter of great pride for all us,” concludes Adiga.



